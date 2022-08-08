Here’s How Your Trade Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Aggressively Right Now

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) went down by -62.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $444.00. The company’s stock price has collected 18.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ :QNRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QNRX is at 1.58.

QNRX currently public float of 5.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QNRX was 925.37K shares.

QNRX’s Market Performance

QNRX stocks went up by 18.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.75% and a quarterly performance of -47.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -97.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 164.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 48.02% for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.73% for QNRX stocks with a simple moving average of -81.83% for the last 200 days.

QNRX Trading at -16.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 48.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 164.92%, as shares sank -20.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNRX rose by +18.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.36. In addition, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw -76.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QNRX

Equity return is now at value -106.40, with -79.70 for asset returns.