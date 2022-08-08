Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) went down by -1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.27. The company’s stock price has collected 3.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/18/22 that Delta Selloff Has Gone a ‘Little Too Far,’ Analyst Says. The Stock Could Rally Soon.

Is It Worth Investing in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE :DAL) Right Now?

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DAL is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Delta Air Lines Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.41, which is $15.09 above the current price. DAL currently public float of 635.57M and currently shorts hold a 3.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DAL was 14.17M shares.

DAL’s Market Performance

DAL stocks went up by 3.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.13% and a quarterly performance of -21.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.32% for Delta Air Lines Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.03% for DAL stocks with a simple moving average of -12.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAL

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAL reach a price target of $53, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for DAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 18th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to DAL, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

DAL Trading at -0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +10.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAL rose by +3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.52. In addition, Delta Air Lines Inc. saw -15.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAL starting from Taylor David S, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $29.31 back on Jul 14. After this action, Taylor David S now owns 43,010 shares of Delta Air Lines Inc., valued at $293,100 using the latest closing price.

Smith Joanne D, the EVP & Chief People Officer of Delta Air Lines Inc., sale 7,704 shares at $41.48 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Smith Joanne D is holding 113,153 shares at $319,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.85 for the present operating margin

-0.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Delta Air Lines Inc. stands at +0.94. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.