Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD)?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) went down by -16.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.55. The company’s stock price has collected -2.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/05/22 that Warner Gets Real With Streaming

Is It Worth Investing in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ :WBD) Right Now?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WBD is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.37, which is $11.46 above the current price. WBD currently public float of 2.21B and currently shorts hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WBD was 20.68M shares.

WBD’s Market Performance

WBD stocks went down by -2.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.48% and a quarterly performance of -22.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.48% for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.26% for WBD stocks with a simple moving average of -35.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBD stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WBD by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for WBD in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $19 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBD reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for WBD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 26th, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to WBD, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on June 30th of the current year.

WBD Trading at -3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares surge +4.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBD fell by -2.73%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.81. In addition, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. saw -38.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBD starting from YANG GEOFFREY Y, who purchase 58,296 shares at the price of $18.79 back on May 05. After this action, YANG GEOFFREY Y now owns 35,653 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., valued at $1,095,275 using the latest closing price.

Di Piazza Samuel A Jr., the Director of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., purchase 2,700 shares at $18.52 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Di Piazza Samuel A Jr. is holding 2,700 shares at $50,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.93 for the present operating margin

+49.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stands at +8.39.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.