Can Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Remain Competitive?

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) went up by 17.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.50. The company’s stock price has collected 23.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :MOBQ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MOBQ is at 0.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.30. MOBQ currently public float of 6.35M and currently shorts hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MOBQ was 115.73K shares.

MOBQ’s Market Performance

MOBQ stocks went up by 23.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.19% and a quarterly performance of 67.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.41% for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.60% for MOBQ stocks with a simple moving average of -32.35% for the last 200 days.

MOBQ Trading at 45.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOBQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.04%, as shares surge +27.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOBQ rose by +23.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3696. In addition, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. saw -14.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOBQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-463.55 for the present operating margin

+26.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. stands at -1307.62.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.