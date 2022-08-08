Buy or Sell Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) went up by 34.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.78. The company’s stock price has collected 47.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE :BQ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Boqii Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $119.64. BQ currently public float of 0.50M and currently shorts hold a 15.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BQ was 118.74K shares.

BQ’s Market Performance

BQ stocks went up by 47.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.15% and a quarterly performance of 37.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 43.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.53% for Boqii Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.01% for BQ stocks with a simple moving average of -39.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BQ

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BQ reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for BQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

BQ Trading at 42.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 43.27%, as shares surge +41.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BQ rose by +47.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.03. In addition, Boqii Holding Limited saw -48.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.68 for the present operating margin

+20.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boqii Holding Limited stands at -10.82. Equity return is now at value -89.10, with -15.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.