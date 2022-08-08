Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) went up by 2.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.37. The company’s stock price has collected 29.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/12/21 that Airbnb, Merck, High Tide, Square: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ :BNGO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BNGO is at 2.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Bionano Genomics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.67, which is $6.26 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of BNGO was 6.24M shares.

BNGO’s Market Performance

BNGO stocks went up by 29.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 46.06% and a quarterly performance of 43.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.44% for Bionano Genomics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.11% for BNGO stocks with a simple moving average of -5.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNGO stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for BNGO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BNGO in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $12 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BNGO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for BNGO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 16th, 2021.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to BNGO, setting the target price at $1.25 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

BNGO Trading at 47.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.90%, as shares surge +47.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNGO rose by +29.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.84. In addition, Bionano Genomics Inc. saw -19.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNGO starting from BARKER DAVID L, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.60 back on May 16. After this action, BARKER DAVID L now owns 13,894 shares of Bionano Genomics Inc., valued at $16,000 using the latest closing price.

Holmlin R. Erik, the President and CEO of Bionano Genomics Inc., purchase 5,025 shares at $3.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Holmlin R. Erik is holding 5,025 shares at $20,037 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-428.79 for the present operating margin

+4.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bionano Genomics Inc. stands at -402.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.47.