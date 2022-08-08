A Lesson to Learn: MDJM Ltd (MDJH)

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) went up by 13.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.58. The company’s stock price has collected 40.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ :MDJH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDJH is at -0.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for MDJM Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MDJH currently public float of 1.46M and currently shorts hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDJH was 136.84K shares.

MDJH’s Market Performance

MDJH stocks went up by 40.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.02% and a quarterly performance of 23.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 52.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.89% for MDJM Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.36% for MDJH stocks with a simple moving average of 4.62% for the last 200 days.

MDJH Trading at 27.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDJH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 52.95%, as shares surge +18.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDJH rose by +40.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.12. In addition, MDJM Ltd saw 37.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MDJH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.81 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MDJM Ltd stands at -50.28. Equity return is now at value -26.30, with -23.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.93.