A Lesson to Learn: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) went down by -8.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.68. The company’s stock price has collected -4.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/21 that Integral Ad Science Buys Ad-Tech Company Publica for $220 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ :IAS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.25, which is $5.23 above the current price. IAS currently public float of 154.96M and currently shorts hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IAS was 392.33K shares.

IAS’s Market Performance

IAS stocks went down by -4.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.43% and a quarterly performance of -23.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.02% for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.28% for IAS stocks with a simple moving average of -44.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for IAS by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for IAS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $27 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IAS reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for IAS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 04th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to IAS, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on February 01st of the current year.

IAS Trading at -13.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.34%, as shares sank -12.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAS fell by -4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.66. In addition, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. saw -59.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.