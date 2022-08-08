A Lesson to Learn: Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO)

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) went up by 22.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.02. The company’s stock price has collected 21.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :HIHO) Right Now?

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HIHO is at 0.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Highway Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HIHO currently public float of 2.45M and currently shorts hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HIHO was 10.79K shares.

HIHO’s Market Performance

HIHO stocks went up by 21.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.67% and a quarterly performance of -0.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 26.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.13% for Highway Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.91% for HIHO stocks with a simple moving average of -25.05% for the last 200 days.

HIHO Trading at 5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.63%, as shares surge +4.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIHO rose by +21.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.92. In addition, Highway Holdings Limited saw -45.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HIHO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.59 for the present operating margin

+30.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Highway Holdings Limited stands at +3.58. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.