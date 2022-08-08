A Lesson to Learn: Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went up by 0.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.85. The company’s stock price has collected -9.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/21 that Virgin Galactic, Camber Energy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Jefferies: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX :CEI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CEI is at -1.83.

Today, the average trading volume of CEI was 22.66M shares.

CEI’s Market Performance

CEI stocks went down by -9.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.10% and a quarterly performance of -55.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.68% for Camber Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.39% for CEI stocks with a simple moving average of -54.89% for the last 200 days.

CEI Trading at -22.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -11.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEI fell by -9.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3839. In addition, Camber Energy Inc. saw -57.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEI

Equity return is now at value 322.10, with -709.50 for asset returns.