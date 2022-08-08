A Lesson to Learn: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) went up by 18.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.79. The company’s stock price has collected 52.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/09/22 that AMC Scores a Beat at a Difficult Time for Meme Stocks

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE :AMC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMC is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.71, which is -$13.09 below the current price. Today, the average trading volume of AMC was 42.79M shares.

AMC’s Market Performance

AMC stocks went up by 52.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 53.18% and a quarterly performance of 50.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.26% for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.66% for AMC stocks with a simple moving average of 5.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for AMC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AMC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $7.50 based on the research report published on November 04th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMC, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

AMC Trading at 58.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.86%, as shares surge +51.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +113.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMC rose by +52.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.14. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. saw -18.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMC starting from MCDONALD JOHN D, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $23.91 back on Mar 31. After this action, MCDONALD JOHN D now owns 1,463 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., valued at $597,625 using the latest closing price.

FRANK ELIZABETH F, the EVP & CHIEF CONTENT OFFICER of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $29.91 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that FRANK ELIZABETH F is holding 4,168 shares at $598,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.76 for the present operating margin

+8.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stands at -50.20. Equity return is now at value 41.20, with -7.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.