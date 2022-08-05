Why TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) went down by -6.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.25. The company’s stock price has collected 4.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE :TPVG) Right Now?

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TPVG is at 1.71.

TPVG currently public float of 30.60M and currently shorts hold a 4.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TPVG was 196.44K shares.

TPVG’s Market Performance

TPVG stocks went up by 4.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.14% and a quarterly performance of -8.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.34% for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.48% for TPVG stocks with a simple moving average of -16.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPVG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPVG stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for TPVG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TPVG in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $15.75 based on the research report published on October 15th of the previous year 2021.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPVG reach a price target of $16.50, previously predicting the price at $15.50. The rating they have provided for TPVG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 21st, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to TPVG, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 12th of the previous year.

TPVG Trading at -0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPVG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPVG fell by -3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.46. In addition, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. saw -19.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPVG starting from Mathieu Christopher M., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $12.16 back on Jun 17. After this action, Mathieu Christopher M. now owns 25,500 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp., valued at $121,646 using the latest closing price.

Fornelli Cynthia M., the Director of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $14.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Fornelli Cynthia M. is holding 4,409 shares at $14,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPVG

Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 8.60 for asset returns.