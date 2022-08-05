Why Progyny Inc. (PGNY)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) went down by -8.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.32. The company’s stock price has collected -3.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/18/22 that This Small-Cap Stock Could Be a Big Winner by Tackling Infertility

Is It Worth Investing in Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ :PGNY) Right Now?

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 53.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Progyny Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.67, which is $28.23 above the current price. PGNY currently public float of 77.85M and currently shorts hold a 8.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PGNY was 790.53K shares.

PGNY’s Market Performance

PGNY stocks went down by -3.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.55% and a quarterly performance of -25.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.63% for Progyny Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.56% for PGNY stocks with a simple moving average of -30.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGNY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PGNY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGNY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $60 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGNY reach a price target of $64, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for PGNY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to PGNY, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

PGNY Trading at -1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares sank -5.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGNY fell by -3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.10. In addition, Progyny Inc. saw -40.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGNY starting from Payson Norman, who sale 200 shares at the price of $56.29 back on Nov 23. After this action, Payson Norman now owns 580,656 shares of Progyny Inc., valued at $11,258 using the latest closing price.

Payson Norman, the Director of Progyny Inc., sale 6,618 shares at $33.28 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Payson Norman is holding 418,030 shares at $220,247 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.46 for the present operating margin

+22.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Progyny Inc. stands at +13.14. Equity return is now at value 23.20, with 15.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.