We Analyzed the Future Direction of TD Holdings Inc. (GLG), Here is What We Found

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) went up by 0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.02. The company’s stock price has collected -1.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GLG) Right Now?

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GLG is at 0.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for TD Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.00. GLG currently public float of 119.69M and currently shorts hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GLG was 1.35M shares.

GLG’s Market Performance

GLG stocks went down by -1.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.83% and a quarterly performance of 17.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.01% for TD Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.98% for GLG stocks with a simple moving average of -23.35% for the last 200 days.

GLG Trading at 5.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares sank -0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLG fell by -1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2543. In addition, TD Holdings Inc. saw -39.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.46 for the present operating margin

+1.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for TD Holdings Inc. stands at -0.47.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.01.