We Analyzed the Future Direction of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL), Here is What We Found

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) went up by 13.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.37. The company’s stock price has collected 14.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE :GOL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GOL is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.15, which is $1.35 above the current price. GOL currently public float of 156.79M and currently shorts hold a 4.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOL was 2.22M shares.

GOL’s Market Performance

GOL stocks went up by 14.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.06% and a quarterly performance of -35.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.63% for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.30% for GOL stocks with a simple moving average of -32.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for GOL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GOL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $4 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2022.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOL reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for GOL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

GOL Trading at -4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares surge +25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOL rose by +14.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.16. In addition, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. saw -36.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.22 for the present operating margin

-20.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stands at -97.15. Equity return is now at value 28.80, with -37.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.