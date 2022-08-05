Wall Street Pummels Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) After Recent Earnings Report

Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) went up by 12.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.98. The company’s stock price has collected 23.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/21 that Amplitude Shares Soar as It Opens for Trading in Direct Listing

Is It Worth Investing in Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ :AMPL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Amplitude Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.75, which is $4.84 above the current price. AMPL currently public float of 56.25M and currently shorts hold a 7.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMPL was 868.54K shares.

AMPL’s Market Performance

AMPL stocks went up by 23.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.29% and a quarterly performance of 7.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.32% for Amplitude Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.60% for AMPL stocks with a simple moving average of -46.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPL stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for AMPL by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for AMPL in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $25 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMPL reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for AMPL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 18th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to AMPL, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

AMPL Trading at 12.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.94%, as shares surge +5.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPL rose by +23.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.36. In addition, Amplitude Inc. saw -65.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPL starting from Wong Catherine, who sale 3,515 shares at the price of $17.12 back on May 17. After this action, Wong Catherine now owns 110,940 shares of Amplitude Inc., valued at $60,188 using the latest closing price.

Sarkis Ninos, the Chief Accounting Officer of Amplitude Inc., sale 511 shares at $16.98 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Sarkis Ninos is holding 46,223 shares at $8,676 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.33 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amplitude Inc. stands at -44.83. Equity return is now at value -42.60, with -22.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.83.