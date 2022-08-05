The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) went down by -1.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.01. The company’s stock price has collected 0.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/01/22 that TD Bank Nears Deal to Buy Cowen

Is It Worth Investing in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE :TD) Right Now?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TD is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $94.50, which is $21.89 above the current price. TD currently public float of 1.80B and currently shorts hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TD was 2.37M shares.

TD’s Market Performance

TD stocks went up by 0.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.25% and a quarterly performance of -12.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.73% for The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.03% for TD stocks with a simple moving average of -13.15% for the last 200 days.

TD Trading at -4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TD rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.34. In addition, The Toronto-Dominion Bank saw -15.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stands at +29.70. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.