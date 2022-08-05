The Chart for TCV Acquisition Corp. (TCVA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) went down by -0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.34. The company’s stock price has collected -0.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :TCVA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for TCV Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TCVA currently public float of 41.10M and currently shorts hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCVA was 126.64K shares.

TCVA’s Market Performance

TCVA stocks went down by -0.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.21% and a quarterly performance of 0.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.19% for TCV Acquisition Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.00% for TCVA stocks with a simple moving average of -0.10% for the last 200 days.

TCVA Trading at 0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.14%, as shares surge +0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCVA fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.77. In addition, TCV Acquisition Corp. saw -0.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCVA

Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.51.