The Chart for Medifast Inc. (MED) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) went down by -13.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $295.38. The company’s stock price has collected -13.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Medifast Inc. (NYSE :MED) Right Now?

Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MED is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Medifast Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $262.33, which is $179.28 above the current price. MED currently public float of 11.02M and currently shorts hold a 8.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MED was 130.38K shares.

MED’s Market Performance

MED stocks went down by -13.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.65% and a quarterly performance of -22.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.94% for Medifast Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.47% for MED stocks with a simple moving average of -21.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MED stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MED by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MED in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $150 based on the research report published on August 04th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MED reach a price target of $265, previously predicting the price at $205. The rating they have provided for MED stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 25th, 2021.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to MED, setting the target price at $205 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

MED Trading at -16.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares sank -18.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MED fell by -13.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.37. In addition, Medifast Inc. saw -29.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MED starting from BROWN JEFFREY J, who purchase 315 shares at the price of $183.25 back on May 05. After this action, BROWN JEFFREY J now owns 35,539 shares of Medifast Inc., valued at $57,767 using the latest closing price.

Chard Daniel R, the Chairman & CEO of Medifast Inc., purchase 431 shares at $183.25 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Chard Daniel R is holding 108,598 shares at $78,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.17 for the present operating margin

+73.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Medifast Inc. stands at +10.75. Equity return is now at value 81.40, with 42.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.