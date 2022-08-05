Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) went down by -2.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.47. The company’s stock price has collected -3.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE :TDS) Right Now?

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TDS is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.50, which is $8.03 above the current price. TDS currently public float of 99.58M and currently shorts hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDS was 1.02M shares.

TDS’s Market Performance

TDS stocks went down by -3.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.29% and a quarterly performance of -21.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.80% for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.01% for TDS stocks with a simple moving average of -17.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TDS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TDS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $22 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDS reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for TDS stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to TDS, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on February 22nd of the previous year.

TDS Trading at -4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDS fell by -3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.46. In addition, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. saw -24.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDS starting from Davis Clarence A, who sale 4,300 shares at the price of $18.33 back on May 25. After this action, Davis Clarence A now owns 15,511 shares of Telephone and Data Systems Inc., valued at $78,819 using the latest closing price.

THAUS KURT B, the Senior VP – Technology of Telephone and Data Systems Inc., sale 12,702 shares at $19.59 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that THAUS KURT B is holding 11,315 shares at $248,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.35 for the present operating margin

+36.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stands at +2.93. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.