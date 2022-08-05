Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) went down by -1.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.10. The company’s stock price has collected -0.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ :VLY) Right Now?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VLY is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Valley National Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.45, which is $2.75 above the current price. VLY currently public float of 414.38M and currently shorts hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VLY was 2.79M shares.

VLY’s Market Performance

VLY stocks went down by -0.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.13% and a quarterly performance of -6.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.23% for Valley National Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.57% for VLY stocks with a simple moving average of -10.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLY

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLY reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for VLY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 24th, 2021.

VLY Trading at 3.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +9.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLY fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.02. In addition, Valley National Bancorp saw -15.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Valley National Bancorp stands at +31.65. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.