Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC)

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) went up by 12.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.05. The company’s stock price has collected 8.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ :CCNC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCNC is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Code Chain New Continent Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CCNC currently public float of 26.66M and currently shorts hold a 0.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCNC was 99.87K shares.

CCNC’s Market Performance

CCNC stocks went up by 8.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.59% and a quarterly performance of -52.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.04% for Code Chain New Continent Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.23% for CCNC stocks with a simple moving average of -59.36% for the last 200 days.

CCNC Trading at -31.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.13%, as shares sank -38.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCNC rose by +8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4240. In addition, Code Chain New Continent Limited saw -64.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CCNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.52 for the present operating margin

+32.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Code Chain New Continent Limited stands at -63.22. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.