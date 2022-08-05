Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) went up by 1.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.81. The company’s stock price has collected 3.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ :PLYA) Right Now?

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLYA is at 1.68.

PLYA currently public float of 131.27M and currently shorts hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLYA was 1.58M shares.

PLYA’s Market Performance

PLYA stocks went up by 3.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.20% and a quarterly performance of -17.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.62% for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.59% for PLYA stocks with a simple moving average of -10.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLYA stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for PLYA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLYA in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $11 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLYA reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for PLYA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PLYA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

PLYA Trading at -2.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLYA rose by +3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.67. In addition, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. saw -10.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLYA starting from Peterson Karl Mr., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Jun 27. After this action, Peterson Karl Mr. now owns 2,874,033 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., valued at $140,000 using the latest closing price.

Sagicor Financial Co Ltd., the Director of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., purchase 200,000 shares at $7.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Sagicor Financial Co Ltd. is holding 10,951,451 shares at $1,508,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLYA

Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.10 for asset returns.