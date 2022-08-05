Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) Just Got Our Attention

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) went down by -15.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.20. The company’s stock price has collected -6.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ :METX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for METX is at -0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Meten Holding Group Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00. METX currently public float of 10.58M and currently shorts hold a 6.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of METX was 526.80K shares.

METX’s Market Performance

METX stocks went down by -6.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.57% and a quarterly performance of -70.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.70% for Meten Holding Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.01% for METX stocks with a simple moving average of -83.40% for the last 200 days.

METX Trading at -30.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.20%, as shares sank -32.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METX fell by -6.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1222. In addition, Meten Holding Group Ltd. saw -87.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for METX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.13 for the present operating margin

+31.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meten Holding Group Ltd. stands at -52.72. Equity return is now at value 281.40, with -38.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.