Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Histogen Inc. (HSTO)?

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) went up by 13.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.60. The company’s stock price has collected 11.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ :HSTO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HSTO is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Histogen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.00, which is $41.88 above the current price. HSTO currently public float of 38.33M and currently shorts hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HSTO was 394.42K shares.

HSTO’s Market Performance

HSTO stocks went up by 11.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.83% and a quarterly performance of -20.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.26% for Histogen Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.82% for HSTO stocks with a simple moving average of -46.98% for the last 200 days.

HSTO Trading at 13.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.33%, as shares surge +26.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSTO rose by +11.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.01. In addition, Histogen Inc. saw -53.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HSTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1497.77 for the present operating margin

+78.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Histogen Inc. stands at -1448.64. Equity return is now at value -51.60, with -38.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.27.