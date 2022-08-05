Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN)?

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN) went up by 2.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.56. The company’s stock price has collected -3.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/16/22 that Roblox, Nvidia, Airbnb, ViacomCBS: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE :FUN) Right Now?

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FUN is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Cedar Fair L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.22, which is $24.33 above the current price. FUN currently public float of 56.18M and currently shorts hold a 9.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FUN was 407.98K shares.

FUN’s Market Performance

FUN stocks went down by -3.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.13% and a quarterly performance of -23.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.73% for Cedar Fair L.P. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.03% for FUN stocks with a simple moving average of -16.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUN stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for FUN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FUN in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $56 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FUN reach a price target of $73. The rating they have provided for FUN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 10th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to FUN, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

FUN Trading at -5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares sank -9.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUN fell by -3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.21. In addition, Cedar Fair L.P. saw -18.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.88 for the present operating margin

+28.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cedar Fair L.P. stands at -3.63. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with -1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.