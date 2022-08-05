Is Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) a Keeper?

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) went down by -2.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.00. The company’s stock price has collected 3.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/20/20 that Engaged Capital Targets Evolent Health

Is It Worth Investing in Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE :EVH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVH is at 1.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Evolent Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.71, which is $6.71 above the current price. EVH currently public float of 83.39M and currently shorts hold a 10.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVH was 874.10K shares.

EVH’s Market Performance

EVH stocks went up by 3.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.83% and a quarterly performance of 21.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 56.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.58% for Evolent Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.72% for EVH stocks with a simple moving average of 25.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVH stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for EVH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EVH in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $40 based on the research report published on July 29th of the current year 2022.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVH reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for EVH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to EVH, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

EVH Trading at 14.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares surge +6.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVH rose by +3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.14. In addition, Evolent Health Inc. saw 28.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVH starting from Tutewohl Steve, who sale 1,918 shares at the price of $27.30 back on Mar 03. After this action, Tutewohl Steve now owns 108,421 shares of Evolent Health Inc., valued at $52,361 using the latest closing price.

Tutewohl Steve, the Chief Operating Officer of Evolent Health Inc., sale 5,388 shares at $27.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Tutewohl Steve is holding 114,838 shares at $147,685 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.92 for the present operating margin

+20.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolent Health Inc. stands at -3.34. Equity return is now at value -5.20, with -2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.