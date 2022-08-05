Is Entergy Corporation (ETR) a Keeper?

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) went up by 1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.82. The company’s stock price has collected 4.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/29/22 that 6 Utility Stocks for a Messy Market

Is It Worth Investing in Entergy Corporation (NYSE :ETR) Right Now?

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ETR is at 0.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Entergy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $127.71, which is $5.78 above the current price. ETR currently public float of 202.62M and currently shorts hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ETR was 1.11M shares.

ETR’s Market Performance

ETR stocks went up by 4.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.79% and a quarterly performance of 0.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.76% for Entergy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.80% for ETR stocks with a simple moving average of 6.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ETR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ETR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $136 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2022.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETR reach a price target of $117. The rating they have provided for ETR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to ETR, setting the target price at $106 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

ETR Trading at 5.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +7.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETR rose by +4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.77. In addition, Entergy Corporation saw 5.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETR starting from HINNENKAMP PAUL D, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $120.94 back on May 27. After this action, HINNENKAMP PAUL D now owns 26,102 shares of Entergy Corporation, valued at $786,110 using the latest closing price.

RODRIGUEZ DEANNA D., the “Officer” Under Sec. 16 Rules of Entergy Corporation, sale 256 shares at $120.22 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29, which means that RODRIGUEZ DEANNA D. is holding 3,108 shares at $30,776 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.47 for the present operating margin

+23.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entergy Corporation stands at +9.56. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.