Is Discover Financial Services (DFS) a Keeper?

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) went down by -0.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $135.69. The company’s stock price has collected 2.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/02/22 that Banks Spend Big to Boost Credit-Card Sign-Ups, Defying Recession Fears

Is It Worth Investing in Discover Financial Services (NYSE :DFS) Right Now?

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DFS is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Discover Financial Services declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $124.71, which is $20.31 above the current price. DFS currently public float of 271.42M and currently shorts hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DFS was 2.04M shares.

DFS’s Market Performance

DFS stocks went up by 2.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.79% and a quarterly performance of -15.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.75% for Discover Financial Services. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.83% for DFS stocks with a simple moving average of -8.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DFS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DFS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $115 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DFS reach a price target of $97. The rating they have provided for DFS stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on May 12th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to DFS, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

DFS Trading at 0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFS rose by +2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.65. In addition, Discover Financial Services saw -11.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFS starting from Kolsky Shifra, who sale 800 shares at the price of $127.00 back on Feb 15. After this action, Kolsky Shifra now owns 2,450 shares of Discover Financial Services, valued at $101,600 using the latest closing price.

Greene John, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Discover Financial Services, sale 4,443 shares at $127.95 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Greene John is holding 26,613 shares at $568,464 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+56.66 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Discover Financial Services stands at +42.35. Equity return is now at value 35.70, with 4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.