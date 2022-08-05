Is Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) a Keeper?

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) went up by 1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.76. The company’s stock price has collected 6.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/21/22 that Airlines Are Making Money Again, but They Can’t Keep Up With Surging Travel Demand

Is It Worth Investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE :ALK) Right Now?

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALK is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.73, which is $15.58 above the current price. ALK currently public float of 126.27M and currently shorts hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALK was 1.76M shares.

ALK’s Market Performance

ALK stocks went up by 6.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.24% and a quarterly performance of -12.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for Alaska Air Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.71% for ALK stocks with a simple moving average of -7.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALK stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ALK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALK in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $58 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALK reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for ALK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 15th, 2022.

ALK Trading at 8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +14.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALK rose by +6.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.06. In addition, Alaska Air Group Inc. saw -9.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALK starting from HARRISON ANDREW R, who sale 2,267 shares at the price of $44.13 back on Jul 29. After this action, HARRISON ANDREW R now owns 14,152 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc., valued at $100,037 using the latest closing price.

TACKETT SHANE R, the EVP AND CFO of Alaska Air Group Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $46.97 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that TACKETT SHANE R is holding 9,966 shares at $93,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.57 for the present operating margin

+5.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alaska Air Group Inc. stands at +7.74. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.