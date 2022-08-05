Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) went down by -2.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $146.84. The company’s stock price has collected -8.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/02/21 that The U.S. Electricity Grid Is Transforming. This Company Has a Plan to Prosper.

Is It Worth Investing in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE :PWR) Right Now?

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PWR is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Quanta Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $145.93, which is $12.52 above the current price. PWR currently public float of 141.98M and currently shorts hold a 4.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PWR was 1.58M shares.

PWR’s Market Performance

PWR stocks went down by -8.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.64% and a quarterly performance of 10.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.38% for Quanta Services Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.21% for PWR stocks with a simple moving average of 12.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PWR stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for PWR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PWR in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $150 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PWR reach a price target of $156, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for PWR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 13th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to PWR, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on April 20th of the current year.

PWR Trading at 4.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWR fell by -8.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.19. In addition, Quanta Services Inc. saw 16.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWR starting from FOSTER VINCENT D, who sale 14,948 shares at the price of $119.01 back on Jun 22. After this action, FOSTER VINCENT D now owns 204,925 shares of Quanta Services Inc., valued at $1,778,896 using the latest closing price.

Austin Earl C. Jr., the President and CEO of Quanta Services Inc., sale 135,000 shares at $126.48 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that Austin Earl C. Jr. is holding 689,030 shares at $17,074,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.23 for the present operating margin

+13.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quanta Services Inc. stands at +3.74. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.