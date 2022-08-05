Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) went up by 3.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.39. The company’s stock price has collected 4.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE :EBR) Right Now?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.91 x from its present earnings ratio.

EBR currently public float of 535.15M and currently shorts hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EBR was 2.37M shares.

EBR’s Market Performance

EBR stocks went up by 4.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.69% and a quarterly performance of 15.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.97% for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.67% for EBR stocks with a simple moving average of 27.92% for the last 200 days.

EBR Trading at 8.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +10.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBR rose by +4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.45. In addition, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. saw 52.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.29 for the present operating margin

+67.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stands at +15.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.