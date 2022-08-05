Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS)

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) went up by 18.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.89. The company’s stock price has collected 18.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :BAOS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BAOS currently public float of 2.19M and currently shorts hold a 5.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAOS was 244.88K shares.

BAOS’s Market Performance

BAOS stocks went up by 18.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.00% and a quarterly performance of -2.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.37% for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.76% for BAOS stocks with a simple moving average of -39.54% for the last 200 days.

BAOS Trading at 21.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.51%, as shares surge +23.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAOS rose by +18.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2670. In addition, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited saw -47.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BAOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-229.80 for the present operating margin

+39.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited stands at -172.50.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.42.