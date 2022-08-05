InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) went up by 81.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.23. The company’s stock price has collected 102.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :NVIV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NVIV is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $937.50. NVIV currently public float of 34.25M and currently shorts hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVIV was 12.74K shares.

NVIV’s Market Performance

NVIV stocks went up by 102.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 103.56% and a quarterly performance of 45.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 28.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.55% for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 102.90% for NVIV stocks with a simple moving average of -8.40% for the last 200 days.

NVIV Trading at 89.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.08%, as shares surge +104.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVIV rose by +102.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.15. In addition, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. saw -29.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVIV

Equity return is now at value -53.00, with -46.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.33.