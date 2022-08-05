Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI)

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) went up by 22.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.89. The company’s stock price has collected 22.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :TTMI) Right Now?

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTMI is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for TTM Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.96, which is $1.43 above the current price. TTMI currently public float of 94.42M and currently shorts hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTMI was 685.47K shares.

TTMI’s Market Performance

TTMI stocks went up by 22.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.68% and a quarterly performance of 13.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.56% for TTM Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.87% for TTMI stocks with a simple moving average of 20.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTMI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for TTMI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TTMI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $14 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTMI reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for TTMI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2020.

TTMI Trading at 26.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.03% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares surge +38.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTMI rose by +22.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.96. In addition, TTM Technologies Inc. saw 10.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTMI starting from SANCHEZ TONY, who sale 4,832 shares at the price of $12.13 back on Jun 23. After this action, SANCHEZ TONY now owns 21,749 shares of TTM Technologies Inc., valued at $58,608 using the latest closing price.

Titterton Philip, the EVP & COO of TTM Technologies Inc., sale 12,990 shares at $12.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Titterton Philip is holding 87,196 shares at $157,545 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTMI

Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 2.50 for asset returns.