Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Masco Corporation (MAS)

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) went up by 1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.06. The company’s stock price has collected -4.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/15/21 that Roblox, BlackBerry, Pfizer, Adagio Therapeutics: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Masco Corporation (NYSE :MAS) Right Now?

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAS is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Masco Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.24, which is $10.8 above the current price. MAS currently public float of 234.47M and currently shorts hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAS was 2.18M shares.

MAS’s Market Performance

MAS stocks went down by -4.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.92% and a quarterly performance of -5.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.59% for Masco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.12% for MAS stocks with a simple moving average of -9.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MAS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for MAS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $55 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAS reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for MAS stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to MAS, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on March 30th of the current year.

MAS Trading at -1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAS fell by -4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.06. In addition, Masco Corporation saw -24.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAS starting from Allman Keith J., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $52.02 back on Jul 14. After this action, Allman Keith J. now owns 288,295 shares of Masco Corporation, valued at $520,200 using the latest closing price.

Stevens Charles K. III, the Director of Masco Corporation, sale 7,000 shares at $56.38 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Stevens Charles K. III is holding 10,160 shares at $394,633 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.31 for the present operating margin

+34.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masco Corporation stands at +4.85. Equity return is now at value -242.30, with 15.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.