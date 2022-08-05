Here’s How Your Trade Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Aggressively Right Now

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) went down by -14.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.68. The company’s stock price has collected -12.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE :AGO) Right Now?

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGO is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Assured Guaranty Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.67, which is $20.59 above the current price. AGO currently public float of 60.54M and currently shorts hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGO was 382.39K shares.

AGO’s Market Performance

AGO stocks went down by -12.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.36% and a quarterly performance of -15.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.40% for Assured Guaranty Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.86% for AGO stocks with a simple moving average of -10.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AGO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AGO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $65 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGO reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for AGO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 20th, 2017.

AGO Trading at -11.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares sank -8.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGO fell by -12.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.94. In addition, Assured Guaranty Ltd. saw -0.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGO starting from FREDERICO DOMINIC, who sale 86,000 shares at the price of $57.21 back on Jun 27. After this action, FREDERICO DOMINIC now owns 1,278,541 shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd., valued at $4,920,042 using the latest closing price.

BUHL G LAWRENCE, the Director of Assured Guaranty Ltd., sale 3,643 shares at $64.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that BUHL G LAWRENCE is holding 44,761 shares at $236,649 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+85.17 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Assured Guaranty Ltd. stands at +48.08. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.88.