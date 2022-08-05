DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) went up by 5.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.79. The company’s stock price has collected 7.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DV) Right Now?

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 171.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.42, which is $7.5 above the current price. DV currently public float of 162.42M and currently shorts hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DV was 769.33K shares.

DV’s Market Performance

DV stocks went up by 7.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.98% and a quarterly performance of 13.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.10% for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.03% for DV stocks with a simple moving average of -5.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DV stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for DV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DV in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $30 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DV reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for DV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 15th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to DV, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

DV Trading at 9.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares surge +2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV rose by +7.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.55. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. saw -24.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Desmond Laura, who sale 14,570 shares at the price of $22.81 back on Jun 08. After this action, Desmond Laura now owns 179,071 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., valued at $332,401 using the latest closing price.

Desmond Laura, the Director of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., sale 11,403 shares at $22.18 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Desmond Laura is holding 179,071 shares at $252,905 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.95 for the present operating margin

+74.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stands at +8.81. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.45.