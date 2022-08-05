Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)?

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) went up by 4.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.57. The company’s stock price has collected 11.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/19/22 that Sesame Place Theme Park Draws Backlash After a Character Appears to Ignore Black Girls

Is It Worth Investing in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE :SEAS) Right Now?

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEAS is at 2.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $77.22, which is $27.04 above the current price. SEAS currently public float of 44.41M and currently shorts hold a 13.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEAS was 1.30M shares.

SEAS’s Market Performance

SEAS stocks went up by 11.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.04% and a quarterly performance of -24.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.33% for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.71% for SEAS stocks with a simple moving average of -15.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAS

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEAS reach a price target of $92. The rating they have provided for SEAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to SEAS, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

SEAS Trading at 8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares surge +8.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAS rose by +11.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.10. In addition, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. saw -21.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAS starting from Swanson Marc, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $41.07 back on Jul 15. After this action, Swanson Marc now owns 174,129 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., valued at $164,280 using the latest closing price.

Swanson Marc, the Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $45.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Swanson Marc is holding 178,129 shares at $180,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.77 for the present operating margin

+41.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stands at +17.06. Equity return is now at value -596.20, with 10.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.