Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC)?

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) went down by -1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.42. The company’s stock price has collected -1.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/08/22 that As prices top $4 a gallon, should you consider an electric vehicle? One consideration: They’re more expensive to insure and repair. Here’s why.

Is It Worth Investing in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE :HMC) Right Now?

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HMC is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 6 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.49, which is $4.84 above the current price. HMC currently public float of 1.71B and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HMC was 1.31M shares.

HMC’s Market Performance

HMC stocks went down by -1.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.38% and a quarterly performance of -6.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.43% for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.01% for HMC stocks with a simple moving average of -7.90% for the last 200 days.

HMC Trading at 1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +5.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMC fell by -1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.17. In addition, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. saw -10.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.99 for the present operating margin

+19.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. stands at +4.86. The total capital return value is set at 4.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.73. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC), the company’s capital structure generated 81.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.99. Total debt to assets is 35.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.