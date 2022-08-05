Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA)?

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) went up by 27.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.80. The company’s stock price has collected 94.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ :GRNA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for GreenLight Biosciences Holdings declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GRNA currently public float of 70.07M and currently shorts hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRNA was 293.18K shares.

GRNA’s Market Performance

GRNA stocks went up by 94.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 108.00% and a quarterly performance of -53.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.75% for GreenLight Biosciences Holdings. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 85.12% for GRNA stocks with a simple moving average of -46.80% for the last 200 days.

GRNA Trading at 10.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.02%, as shares surge +81.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRNA rose by +94.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.34. In addition, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings saw -58.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRNA

Equity return is now at value -34.70, with -29.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.