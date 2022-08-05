Buy or Sell Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) went up by 10.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.12. The company’s stock price has collected 21.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ :AIHS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIHS is at 0.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Senmiao Technology Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AIHS currently public float of 5.14M and currently shorts hold a 6.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIHS was 97.93K shares.

AIHS’s Market Performance

AIHS stocks went up by 21.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.64% and a quarterly performance of 7.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.62% for Senmiao Technology Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.22% for AIHS stocks with a simple moving average of -59.49% for the last 200 days.

AIHS Trading at 15.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.61%, as shares surge +11.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIHS rose by +21.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0670. In addition, Senmiao Technology Limited saw -68.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AIHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-90.93 for the present operating margin

-32.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Senmiao Technology Limited stands at -192.93. Equity return is now at value -15.00, with -2.70 for asset returns.