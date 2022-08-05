Buy or Sell Digi International Inc. (DGII) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) went up by 15.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.44. The company’s stock price has collected 21.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ :DGII) Right Now?

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 104.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DGII is at 1.42.

DGII currently public float of 34.23M and currently shorts hold a 3.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DGII was 219.55K shares.

DGII’s Market Performance

DGII stocks went up by 21.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.46% and a quarterly performance of 76.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.59% for Digi International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.85% for DGII stocks with a simple moving average of 54.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DGII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DGII stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for DGII by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DGII in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $36 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DGII reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for DGII stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 09th, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to DGII, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on February 04th of the previous year.

DGII Trading at 41.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 14.26% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares surge +42.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGII rose by +21.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.89. In addition, Digi International Inc. saw 41.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DGII starting from Roberts Tracy L., who sale 6,750 shares at the price of $24.83 back on Jun 07. After this action, Roberts Tracy L. now owns 47,207 shares of Digi International Inc., valued at $167,618 using the latest closing price.

Roberts Tracy L., the VP, TECHNOLOGY SERVICES of Digi International Inc., sale 11,250 shares at $25.46 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Roberts Tracy L. is holding 53,957 shares at $286,409 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DGII

Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.