Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) went up by 13.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $138.02. The company’s stock price has collected 18.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE :WMS) Right Now?

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 43.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WMS is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $123.20, which is -$13.62 below the current price. WMS currently public float of 63.73M and currently shorts hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WMS was 610.05K shares.

WMS’s Market Performance

WMS stocks went up by 18.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.38% and a quarterly performance of 27.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.33% for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.54% for WMS stocks with a simple moving average of 20.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WMS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WMS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $145 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WMS reach a price target of $102. The rating they have provided for WMS stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on February 11th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to WMS, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

WMS Trading at 36.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares surge +39.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMS rose by +18.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.96. In addition, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. saw 0.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMS starting from TALLEY KEVIN C, who sale 26,500 shares at the price of $90.54 back on Jun 14. After this action, TALLEY KEVIN C now owns 62,025 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., valued at $2,399,273 using the latest closing price.

JONES ROSS M, the Director of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., sale 108,926 shares at $108.69 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that JONES ROSS M is holding 6,054,573 shares at $11,839,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.12 for the present operating margin

+26.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. stands at +8.29. Equity return is now at value 29.10, with 9.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.