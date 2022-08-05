A Lesson to Learn: Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) went up by 15.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.45. The company’s stock price has collected 20.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :STAF) Right Now?

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STAF is at 1.29.

STAF currently public float of 16.62M and currently shorts hold a 0.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STAF was 82.27K shares.

STAF’s Market Performance

STAF stocks went up by 20.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.12% and a quarterly performance of -44.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.41% for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.95% for STAF stocks with a simple moving average of -58.34% for the last 200 days.

STAF Trading at -36.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.32%, as shares sank -15.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAF rose by +20.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.47. In addition, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. saw -59.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAF starting from FLOOD BRENDAN, who purchase 2,167 shares at the price of $2.47 back on Oct 20. After this action, FLOOD BRENDAN now owns 118,086 shares of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc., valued at $5,352 using the latest closing price.