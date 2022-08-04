YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) went up by 4.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.82. The company’s stock price has collected 17.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/22 that Yeti Stock Stumbles. It Sees Supply-Chain Headwinds in 2022.

Is It Worth Investing in YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE :YETI) Right Now?

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for YETI is at 2.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for YETI Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.73, which is $14.14 above the current price. YETI currently public float of 85.98M and currently shorts hold a 10.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YETI was 1.44M shares.

YETI’s Market Performance

YETI stocks went up by 17.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.68% and a quarterly performance of 4.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.52% for YETI Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.67% for YETI stocks with a simple moving average of -16.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YETI

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YETI reach a price target of $64, previously predicting the price at $97. The rating they have provided for YETI stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 21st, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to YETI, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

YETI Trading at 18.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YETI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares surge +17.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YETI rose by +17.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.23. In addition, YETI Holdings Inc. saw -34.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YETI starting from Reintjes Matthew J, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $87.30 back on Dec 13. After this action, Reintjes Matthew J now owns 69,110 shares of YETI Holdings Inc., valued at $2,182,533 using the latest closing price.

Reintjes Matthew J, the President and CEO of YETI Holdings Inc., sale 40,004 shares at $101.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Reintjes Matthew J is holding 69,110 shares at $4,041,303 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YETI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.66 for the present operating margin

+57.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for YETI Holdings Inc. stands at +15.07. Equity return is now at value 46.50, with 21.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.