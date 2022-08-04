Why Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) went up by 140.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.21. The company’s stock price has collected 138.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :KSPN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KSPN is at 0.63.

KSPN currently public float of 1.37M and currently shorts hold a 17.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KSPN was 1.48M shares.

KSPN’s Market Performance

KSPN stocks went up by 138.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 189.73% and a quarterly performance of 27.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 51.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 42.03% for Kaspien Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 77.59% for KSPN stocks with a simple moving average of -25.81% for the last 200 days.

KSPN Trading at 88.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 42.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 51.01%, as shares surge +203.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSPN rose by +138.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.70. In addition, Kaspien Holdings Inc. saw -40.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KSPN

Equity return is now at value -122.00, with -23.20 for asset returns.