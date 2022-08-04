We Analyzed the Future Direction of Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR), Here is What We Found

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) went up by 17.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.12. The company’s stock price has collected 16.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :KYMR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.85, which is $33.55 above the current price. KYMR currently public float of 47.90M and currently shorts hold a 13.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KYMR was 811.46K shares.

KYMR’s Market Performance

KYMR stocks went up by 16.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.76% and a quarterly performance of 7.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.70% for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.11% for KYMR stocks with a simple moving average of -30.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KYMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KYMR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KYMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KYMR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $40 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the current year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KYMR reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for KYMR stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 20th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to KYMR, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on April 28th of the current year.

KYMR Trading at 39.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KYMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.30%, as shares surge +13.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KYMR rose by +16.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.13. In addition, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. saw -57.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KYMR starting from BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who purchase 65,369 shares at the price of $14.78 back on May 27. After this action, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL now owns 2,195,696 shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc., valued at $966,337 using the latest closing price.

BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, the Director of Kymera Therapeutics Inc., purchase 224,057 shares at $14.21 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that BVF PARTNERS L P/IL is holding 2,159,903 shares at $3,183,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KYMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-138.03 for the present operating margin

+96.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. stands at -137.60. Equity return is now at value -30.40, with -22.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.88.