We Analyzed the Future Direction of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL), Here is What We Found

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) went down by -9.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $460.21. The company’s stock price has collected -6.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE :CRL) Right Now?

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRL is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $315.00, which is $95.7 above the current price. CRL currently public float of 50.29M and currently shorts hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRL was 501.39K shares.

CRL’s Market Performance

CRL stocks went down by -6.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.60% and a quarterly performance of -11.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.62% for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.01% for CRL stocks with a simple moving average of -26.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRL

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRL reach a price target of $280, previously predicting the price at $370. The rating they have provided for CRL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 25th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to CRL, setting the target price at $377 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

CRL Trading at -2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -2.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRL fell by -6.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $230.39. In addition, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. saw -41.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRL starting from MASSARO GEORGE, who sale 178 shares at the price of $230.96 back on May 09. After this action, MASSARO GEORGE now owns 4,677 shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc., valued at $41,110 using the latest closing price.

Smith David Ross, the Corporate Executive VP & CFO of Charles River Laboratories International Inc., sale 8,965 shares at $282.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Smith David Ross is holding 25,819 shares at $2,532,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.02 for the present operating margin

+34.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. stands at +11.04. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 6.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.