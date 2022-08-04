Wall Street Pummels Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) After Recent Earnings Report

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) went up by 19.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.14. The company’s stock price has collected 41.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ :RVSN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Rail Vision Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $5.9 above the current price. RVSN currently public float of 6.92M and currently shorts hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVSN was 2.60M shares.

RVSN’s Market Performance

RVSN stocks went up by 41.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.23% and a quarterly performance of -18.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.48% for Rail Vision Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.61% for RVSN stocks with a simple moving average of -9.03% for the last 200 days.

RVSN Trading at 24.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.31%, as shares surge +28.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVSN rose by +41.84%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8233. In addition, Rail Vision Ltd. saw -64.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1159.12 for the present operating margin

+9.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rail Vision Ltd. stands at -1150.90.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.